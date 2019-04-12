Wells Fargo Q1 NII reflects fewer days, flatter yield curve

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) gains 1.0% in premarket trading after Q1 EPS of $1.20 beats the average analyst estimate of $1.10.

Q1 net interest income of $12.3B fell from $12.6B in Q4 due to two fewer days in the quarter and balance sheet mix and repricing, including the impact of a flattening yield curve.

Q1 net interest margin of 2.91% slipped from 2.94% in Q4 and increased from 2.84% in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 average loans of $950.1B, fell $876M from a year ago.

Q1 return on equity of 12.71% rises from 12.89% in Q4 2018 and 10.58% in Q1 2018.

Provision for credit losses increased to $845M from $521M in Q4 and $191M in the year-ago quarter; net charge-offs of 0.30% of average loans compares with 0.32% a year ago.

Conference call at 10:00 AM ET.

Previously: Wells Fargo beats by $0.10, beats on revenue (April 12)