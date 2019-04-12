Chevron buyout deal for Anadarko sends energy stocks popping

Energy names are jumping across the board following Chevron's (NYSE:CVX) $33B cash and stock takeover offer for Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC), seeking to strengthen its position in the shale business where APC is strong.

"They take their Permian position up a further level. They get West and East African reserves. They roll their Australian LNG development capability into Mozambique," Mizuho analyst Paul Sankey in praising the deal. "And they take down Anadarko’s notoriously lavish Houston HQ."

"We think the deal value price of $50B is surprisingly good for Chevron, as our base case valuation of Anadarko is $65B," says Rystad Energy.

Among big pre-market movers: LPI +7% , MUR +5.9% , PXD +5.9% , DVN +5.8% , APA +5.7% , OAS +5.7% , CRZO +5% , WPX +4.3% , PE +4.3% , EOG +4.2% , MRO +4.1% , RRC +4% , OXY +4% , MTDR +3.8% , FANG +3.7% , CPE +3.6% , CXO +3.5% , NBL +3.3% , AR +3.2% , ESV +3.2% , COP +3.1% , WLL +3% .

ETFs: XLE, VDE, XOP, ERX, OIH