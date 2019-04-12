Opko up 2% premarket on new OPK-88003 data
Apr. 12, 2019
- OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) is up 2% premarket on light volume on the heels of additional data from a Phase 2 dose-escalation study evaluating OPK-88003 for the treatment of type 2 diabetes (T2D) and obesity.
- The company initially announced results on March 21 that included a significant reduction in HbA1c compared to control.
- Further analyses in the per-protocol population showed that treatment with OPK-88003, a weekly injectable oxyntomodulin compound with dual glucagon-like-peptide 1 (GLP-1) and glucagon agonist activity, for at least 26 weeks in the 30-week study reduced HbA1c significantly greater than placebo (-1.47% vs. -0.25%; p<0.0001). Average weight loss in the treatment group was 5.5 kg compared to an average loss of 1.9 kg in the control group.
- Phase 3 studies are next up.