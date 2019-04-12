Opko up 2% premarket on new OPK-88003 data

Apr. 12, 2019 8:27 AM ETOPKO Health, Inc. (OPK)OPKBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) is up 2% premarket on light volume on the heels of additional data from a Phase 2 dose-escalation study evaluating OPK-88003 for the treatment of type 2 diabetes (T2D) and obesity.
  • The company initially announced results on March 21 that included a significant reduction in HbA1c compared to control.
  • Further analyses in the per-protocol population showed that treatment with OPK-88003, a weekly injectable oxyntomodulin compound with dual glucagon-like-peptide 1 (GLP-1) and glucagon agonist activity, for at least 26 weeks in the 30-week study reduced HbA1c significantly greater than placebo (-1.47% vs. -0.25%; p<0.0001). Average weight loss in the treatment group was 5.5 kg compared to an average loss of 1.9 kg in the control group.
  • Phase 3 studies are next up.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.