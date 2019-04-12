BAML expects breakout for Delphi Technologies

Bank of America Merrill Lynch upgrades Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) to a Buy rating from Neutral.

"We think more formal, and likely constructive, updates around DLPH's transformation plan are likely in the next few months," advises analyst John Murphy.

"Combined with earnings/EBITDA that will likely inflect in late 2019/early 2020, some stabilization in the volatile global market/macro backdrop, a solid balance sheet, and valuation that is not currently demanding, we believe much of the bad news is already priced into the stock, and expect its multiple to recover," he adds.

BAML sets a price objective of $30 on Delphi (5X the 2020E EV/EBITDA estimate).