First Republic Q1 net income rises Y/Y; boosts dividend

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Q1 net income rises 14% from a year ago and the bank boosts its quarterly dividend 5.6% to 19 cents per share.

Q1 net income of $226.6M, or $1.26 per share, from $199.1M, or $1.16, a year ago; compares with Q4 2018 net income of $231.4M, or $1.31 per share. EPS beats consensus estimate by 4 cents.

"Loans, deposits, and wealth management assets have all grown nicely compared to a year ago,"says Chairman, CEO, & Founder Jime Herbert.

First Republic shares rise 0.4% in premarket trading.

Q1 net interest income of $675.0M increased from $667.2M in Q4 2018 and $587.8M in Q1 2018; net interest margin of 2.97% vs. 2.98% in Q4 2018.

Q1 total loans originated of $6.72B vs. $8.36B in Q4 and $7.33B in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 wealth management assets were $139.9B at March 31, 2019, up 11% Q/Q and 24% Y/Y, driven by market appreciation and net new assets from existing and new clients.

Tangible book value per share of $46.81, rose 13% Y/Y.

Conference call at 10:00 AM ET.

Previously: First Republic Bank beats by $0.04, misses on revenue (April 12)