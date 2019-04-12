Disney up 6%, Netflix slips after Disney+ unveiling

Driving much of the talk this morning is a pricing point ($6.99 per month) that is way lower than Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), not to mention the strong content being offered.

Goldman takes note of positive surprises like broader content, faster international rollout, higher subscriber targets, and lower prices.

While near-term losses will be sizable, says Credit Suisse, the target for profitability looks earlier than expected.

JPMorgan reinstates Disney (NYSE:DIS) with an Overweight rating and $137 price target.

DIS +5.8% premarket to $123.40., NFLX -1.4%

