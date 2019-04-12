Consortium takes over Apple supplier

After a $2.1B bailout, a Chinese-Taiwanese group will take control of Apple display panel supplier Japan Display (OTCPK:JNNDF).

Slowing iPhone sales forced the company to take previous, publicly-funded bailouts.

The buyout group includes Taiwanese flat screen maker TPK Holding and Chinese investment firm Harvest Group. The consortium will hold a 49.8% stake in Japan Display and will inject up to 80B yen through share and bond purchases.

Japan Display has a subsidiary in San Jose, which could make the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States weigh in on the deal.