Weak U.S. box seen as a drag on AMC Entertainment

MKM Partners chips away at its price target on AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC), taking it to $16 from $17 vs. yesterday's closing price of $16.12 and the 52-week trading range of $11.66 to $20.70.

The firm points to the weak start to the U.S. box office in 2019. Box Office Mojo shows a 16.8% Y/Y drop in the U.S. box through April 10. Although the film slate picks up in Q2 and beyond, MKM adjust estimates to account for the Q1 action.

MKM keeps a Neutral rating on AMC.