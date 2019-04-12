Murphy Oil +5% as Goldman upgrades to Neutral from Sell

Goldman Sachs views Murphy Oil's (NYSE:MUR) recent portfolio changes in Malaysia and the Gulf of Mexico as "favorable to free cash flow visibility in the near-term and see(s) shares trading at multiples more in-line with the company’s positioning relative to peers."

In upgrading MUR to Neutral from Sell, Goldman also raises its stock price target to $31.50 from $29, implying a 10% increase from yesterday's close.

Goldman likes MUR's "commitment to balance sheet improvements, delivering returns to shareholders (through dividend, debt buyback and new share repurchase program) and maintaining [and] accelerating FCF generation (through greater focus on GOM and US onshore assets)."