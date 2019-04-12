National Oilwell Varco sees Q1 revenues below expectations

National Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) -4.3% pre-market after saying it expects to report Q1 revenues of $1.94B, below the company's prior expectations and short of the $2.09B analyst consensus estimate.

NOV also expects to report a GAAP operating loss of $48M and adjusted EBITDA of $140M.

"The severity of the decline in demand for oilfield equipment resulting from the sharp fall in oil prices during late 2018, further compounded by capital austerity that has taken hold in upstream oil and gas markets, was greater than we expected," says Chairman/CEO Clay Williams.