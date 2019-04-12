Uber offers drivers $10K for IPO shares

Uber's (UBER) newly-filed, $1B placeholder IPO will benefit backers like SoftBank and the company's drivers. Uber has set aside up to $10K per qualified driver to purchase common stock shares at the initial IPO price.

The "appreciation awards" depend on the driver's number of lifetime trips. Drivers need to be in "good standing" and needed at least one trip in 2019 prior to April 7.

Award amounts: $100 for 2,500 trips, $500 for 5K, $1K for 10K trips, and $10K for 20K trips.

Competitor Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had a similar program built into its recent IPO. Lyft's awards matched Uber's for the top two tiers, but those were also the only two offered.