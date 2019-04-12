Southwest plays Max 8 defense

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) tells customers that 737 Max 8 aircraft will be off the company's schedule until at least August 5.

The airline has pushed its Max 8 schedule removal farther out than both American and United, but also given it and customers more time to adjust,

Southwest has 34 of the Max aircraft in its fleet of 750 planes, a higher mix than most U.S. competitors.

Looking at the investor reaction - despite some noisy headlines this year regarding the Max 8, government shutdown and consumer demand in general - shares of LUV are up 14% vs. +15% for the S&P 500 Index.