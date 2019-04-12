DIS, APC among premarket gainers

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) +32% on being acquired by Chevron.
Kitov Pharma (NASDAQ:KTOV) +19% on announcing a key milestone in the acquisition of FameWave.
Qudian (NYSE:QD) +11% on agreeing to buy back all 18,173,885 of class A ordinary shares currently held by Kunlun Group Ltd.
Alliqua BioMedical (NASDAQ:ALQA) +10% on spin-off of contract manufacturing business.
Axovant Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:AXGT) +7%.
The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) +7% after Disney+ unveiling.
KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) +7% as KP415 NDA nears finish line.
Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) +6%.
Ophthotech (NASDAQ:OPHT) +6% in-licenses gene therapies for type of macular degeneration.
Bio-Path Holdings (NASDAQ:BPTH) +6%.
Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) +5% as energy stocks pop on Andarko acquisition.
Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) +5% as energy stocks pop on Andarko acquisition.
