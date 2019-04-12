Deutsche Bank sketches out post-merger leadership

Deutsche Bank's (NYSE:DB) CEO Christian Sewing and Chairman Paul Achleitner are expected to keep their jobs if it merges with Commerzbank (OTCPK:CRZBF) (OTCPK:CRZBY), German magazine Der Spiegel reports.

Commerzbank CEO Martin Zielke would serve as deputy CEO of the combined group in charge of private and corporate banking.

Achleitner would keep his chairman role of Deutsche Bank at least for a transition phase.

The head of Deutsche Bank's retail bank, Frank Strauss, would leave.

Previously: Deutsche Bank, Commerzbank face skepticism at ECB: Bloomberg (April 11)