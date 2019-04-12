Occidental had bid more than $70/share for Anadarko - CNBC

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) is now considering its options after bidding more than $70/share for Anadarko (NYSE:APC) in an earlier cash and stock offer but ultimately decided to go with Chevron's (NYSE:CVX) $65/share cash and stock deal, CNBC's David Faber reports.

OXY's offer contained more cash than the CVX bid and would have required a shareholder vote, according to the report.

Faber also says the breakup fee in the Chevron-Anadarko deal totals 3% of the deal price.