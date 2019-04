Key events next week - healthcare

Noteworthy events during the week of April 21 - 27 for healthcare investors.

MONDAY (4/22): NASH Summit, Boston (4 days). Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD): Phase 3/4 development plan for Aramchol.

TUESDAY (4/23): Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mediterranean, Barcelona. Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO): Presentation by CMO Dr. Steven Hughes.

WEDNESDAY (4/24): American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists (AACE) Annual Scientific & Clinical Congress, Los Angeles (5 days). Horizon Pharma (NASDAQ:HZNP): Phase 3 data on teprotumumab in active thyroid eye disease. Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS): Tymlos (abaloparatide) followed by alendronate in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis and type 2 diabetes.

Annual Congress for Hair Research, Barcelona (4 days). Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE): Phase 2 data on CTP-543.

FRIDAY (4/26): Retinal Cell and Gene Therapy Innovation Summit, Vancouver, BC. Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD): Preclinical data on Suprachoroidal Space platform.

SATURDAY (4/27): American Uveitis Society Spring Meeting, Vancouver, BC. Clearside Biomedical: Pooled data on triamcinolone acetonide for macular edema in noninfectious uveitis.