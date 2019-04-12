Panasonic gains after Tesla decision

Electronics giant Panasonic (OTCPK:PCRFY, OTCPK:PCRFF) closed 3% higher in Tokyo after investors positively assessed the company's decision to reevaluate its electric vehicle battery business.

"We are studying the feasibility of various options for our possible supply of battery cells to the Tesla's new Giga Factory in China. However, nothing has been determined as of now," noted a Panasonic spokesperson to Nikkei on the decision.

Citi advises that the Panasonic move should have a positive impact on earnings.

As for Tesla (TSLA +0.5% ), the EV automaker is reported to be in talks with both Lishen and Contemporary Amperex Technology to provide cells to the Shanghai factory. "Our demand for cells continues to outpace supply," notes a spokesperson. Stay tuned.

