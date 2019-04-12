Stocks surge following J.P. Morgan results, big energy deal

Stocks power higher in early action, boosted by better than expected results from J.P. Morgan, a huge energy sector deal and easing worries of a slowdown in China after reporting a rebound in exports; Dow +1%, S&P +0.7%, Nasdaq +0.4%.
European bourses are higher, with Germany's DAX +0.6%, France's CAC +0.3% and U.K.'s FTSE +0.1%; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei closed +0.7% while China's Shanghai Composite finished flat.
Lots of corporate news: JPMorgan Chase +4.2% after reporting record profit and net income for Q1, while Wells Fargo (+1.6%) and PNC Financial (+2.5%) also beat earnings expectations.
The S&P 500 financial sector (+2.3%) tops the early leaderboard as a result, followed by communication services (+1.1%) as Disney surges to a new all-time high after unveiling its streaming service late yesterday.
Energy stocks (+0.9%) also are hopping after Chevron announced plans to acquire Anadarko Petroleum (+32.1%) for $65/share, or $33B, in cash and stock.
Meanwhile, the defensive-oriented real estate (-0.8%), utilities (-0.6%) and consumer staples (-0.1%) groups trade in the red.
U.S. WTI crude oil +1% to $64.24/bbl.
