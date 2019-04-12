Stocks surge following J.P. Morgan results, big energy deal

Stocks power higher in early action, boosted by better than expected results from J.P. Morgan, a huge energy sector deal and easing worries of a slowdown in China after reporting a rebound in exports; Dow +1% , S&P +0.7% , Nasdaq +0.4% .

European bourses are higher, with Germany's DAX +0.6% , France's CAC +0.3% and U.K.'s FTSE +0.1% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei closed +0.7% while China's Shanghai Composite finished flat.

Lots of corporate news: JPMorgan Chase +4.2% after reporting record profit and net income for Q1, while Wells Fargo ( +1.6% ) and PNC Financial ( +2.5% ) also beat earnings expectations.

The S&P 500 financial sector ( +2.3% ) tops the early leaderboard as a result, followed by communication services ( +1.1% ) as Disney surges to a new all-time high after unveiling its streaming service late yesterday.

Energy stocks ( +0.9% ) also are hopping after Chevron announced plans to acquire Anadarko Petroleum ( +32.1% ) for $65/share, or $33B, in cash and stock.

Meanwhile, the defensive-oriented real estate ( -0.8% ), utilities ( -0.6% ) and consumer staples ( -0.1% ) groups trade in the red.