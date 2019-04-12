CIT arranges $14.8M financing for acquisition of Dallas medical office building

CIT Group (CIT +2.9% ) announced that its Healthcare Finance unit arranged $14.8M in financing for the acquisition of Greenville Medical Tower in Dallas, Texas.

The financing was arranged on behalf of a joint venture managed by Catalyst Healthcare Real Estate and Bain Capital Real Estate, which acquired the six-story medical office building.

"We are pleased to provide financing in support of Catalyst and Bain Capital Real Estate's acquisition of this high-quality property," said William Douglass, MD and group head for CIT's Healthcare Finance unit.