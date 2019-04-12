Powell reiterates Fed's independence, apolitical role

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell stressed to Democratic lawmakers Thursday evening that he sees his role as apolitical and values the central bank's independence, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing those who heard him speak at the closed-door party retreat.

Powell has been repeatedly criticized by President Trump for raising interest rates last year, a move that Trump says hurts the economy and stock markets.

The Fed chair wouldn't discuss Trump's choices of Herman Cain and Stephen Moore to fill empty seats on the Federal Reserve Board.

He also urged lawmakers not to consider defaulting on U.S. debt when the debt limit needs to be raised later this year. Powell "said it's unthinkable that we wouldn't pay all of our obligations full and on time," Rep. Jim Himes (D-CT) said.

