BTIG bullish on Upwork's pricing power

More details out on BTIG's after hours Buy start for Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) with analyst Marvin Fong saying the platform hasn't yet exercised its pricing power.

Fong thinks Upwork's rates are the lowest of its peers with the freelancer commission rate as little as 5% and the total market place rate at 13%, half the rate of rivals.

The analyst estimates Upwork has 8x the market share of its closest peers but holds less than 1% of the $322B TAM.

