FCC set to lock in broadest 5G auction yet

The FCC plans its broadest airwaves auction yet, in what it hopes will be a spur to 5G development, and will announce a $20B fund for rural broadband deployment.

Chairman Ajit Pai will formalize the announcements at the White House later today.

The agency had previously previewed plans to auction 37 GHz, 39 GHz and 47 GHz millimeter wave spectrum at some point; now it will likely set that sale to begin Dec. 10.

Those auctions would join two current auctions, for 24 GHz and 28 GHz spectrum. And still on the table is a plan pushed by the C-Band Alliance (led by Intelsat (NYSE:I) and SES (OTCPK:SGBAF)) to reallocate satellite spectrum for use by 5G operators.

Also getting a formal OK will be the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund, which reallocates existing subsidies to providing broadband to up to 4M unserved homes. It will provide incentives for fiber route building, either for direct service or to provide a 5G backbone.