Chesapeake cut to Sell at Goldman, seeing less favorable supply cost

Chesapeake Energy (CHK -1.8% ) and California Resources (CRC -2.8% ) are not enjoying this morning's broad energy sector gains, as Goldman Sachs downgrades both names to Sell from Neutral.

In cutting CHK, Goldman sees "less favorable competitive positioning on supply cost [and] corporate returns vs. peers and believe balance sheet improvement is still warranted" following the WildHorse acquisition.

The firm notes CHK shares have climbed 19% since completing the WRD deal on Feb. 1.

Goldman also downgrades CRC to Sell, noting the company's low decline rate and competitive supply cost but unfavorable debt cost that does not warrant the stock's current valuation premium.