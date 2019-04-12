Nidec lands EC approval for Embraco deal

The European Commission approves Japanese firm Nidec's (OTCPK:NJDCY, OTCPK:NNDNF) acquisition of Whirlpool (WHR -0.1% ) compressor subsidiary Embraco.

The approval is conditional on Nidec's making good on its commitments.

Commissioner Margrethe Vestager: "Most people have at least one refrigeration compressor at home, in a fridge or a freezer. They are also used in restaurants or shops, inside beverage coolers or ice cream cabinets. The conditions under which we have approved Nidec's acquisition of Embraco ensure that effective competition will continue in this sector, so that industrial customers and final consumers will not be harmed due to higher prices or less choice. We have also worked to ensure the viability of the plants to be divested by Nidec."

