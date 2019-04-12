Martin Marietta upgraded to Buy at Goldman Sachs

Martin Marietta Materials (MLM +1.8% ) should enjoy higher pricing in 2019 with improved visibility on infrastructure activity, Goldman Sachs says in upgrading shares to Buy from Neutral with a $232 price target, raised from $207.

Goldman's Jerry Revich sees an inflection in the aggregates pricing cycle, an acceleration in infrastructure capital expenditures and potential return to a "steady recovery" for residential construction in 2020-21.

Revich says he has a constructive view of the construction materials group for the first time since October 2016, and expectations for the industry are now manageable following negative estimate revisions over the past three years.