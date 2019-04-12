Citigroup buys London skyscraper for ~$1.3B

Citigroup (C +1.4% ) bought for ~GBP 1B ($1.3B) an office tower in London that it had been renting for almost 20 years, Bloomberg reports, citing a person familiar with the matter.

The skyscraper's previous owner, AGC Equity Partners, had originally sought at least GBP 1.2B, Bloomberg reported in October.

Citigroup acquired 25 Canada Square, a building in Canary Wharf where it had been based since 2000, according to an internal memo obtained by Bloomberg.

The deal is part of Citi's strategy to own, rather than rent, its major offices to cut costs over the long term, a Citi spokeswoman said.