Axa, Schroders bid for NorthStar Realty Europe properties: Bloomberg

Axa (OTCQX:AXAHF) (OTCQX:AXAHY) and Schroders (OTCPK:SHNWF) (OTC:SHNWY) are among bidders for NorthStar Realty Europe (NRE -0.3% ), which fielded a second round of bids this week, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

The REIT, which is managed by an affiliate of Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY), hired Goldman Sachs in November to conduct a strategic review of the business after coming under pressure by a major shareholder to sell assets and return cash to investors through dividends or stock buybacks.

Goldman had been seeking a buyer for the entire REIT, but some bidders, including Axa and Schroders, have proposed acquiring its properties.

