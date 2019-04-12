Buckingham starts Activision at Neutral amid industry headwinds

Buckingham has initiated coverage of Activision Blizzard (ATVI +0.4% ) at Neutral, pointing to a tough and changing environment for big videogame publishers.

The firm says Call of Duty will face a transition year along with rival titles in an industry facing new challenges from game monetization and competition from Fortnite. And while analyst Matthew Harrigan expects the company to successfully move its properties into mobile (including CoD), "We look for only moderate intermediate financial benefits from eSports (while providing phenomenal marketing) and cloud gaming." (h/t Bloomberg)

He has a price target of $49 (vs. current price of $47.37), with potential upside to $65.