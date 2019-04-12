Antofagasta to decide on Centinela mine expansion by 2021

Antofagasta (OTC:ANFGF) will not make an investment decision on a $3B expansion of its Centinela copper mine in Chile until the end of 2020 or in 2021, CEO Ivan Arriagada says.

The CEO says the company recently decided to advance the studies on a second concentrator rather than expanding existing operations.

Copper production at Centinela climbed 8.6% Y/Y in 2018 to 248K mt, and a new concentrator, a more expensive project than expanding the one currently in operation, would help produce an additional 180K mt/year.