Restaurant sales run positive in March

Same-store restaurant sales rose 1.2% in March in a return to positive growth, according to tracking conducted by TDn2K.

Average spending per guest rose 3.0% to offset a 1.8% drop in same-store traffic.

Same-store restaurant sales were up 1.0% for Q1 to mark the fourth consecutive quarter of positive SSS growth.

TDn2K breakdown: "The sector is going through its longest period of sales expansion for comparable stores since 2015. We have been seeing signs that point toward a longer-term recovery as well... The best performing segments were those in the limited service category: quick service and fast casual. Both had strong sales growth during the month and the first quarter of the year. Casual dining and upscale casual round up the list of segments with positive sales growth during March."

Restaurant stocks: Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO), Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR), Biglari Holdings (NYSE:BH), BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI), Bloomin Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN), Brinker International (NYSE:EAT), Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST), Chipotle (NYSE:CMG), Chuy's Holdings (NASDAQ:CHUY), Cracker Barrel (NASDAQ:CBRL), Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI), Dave & Buster's Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY), Del Frisco's Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO), Del Taco (TACO), Denny's (NASDAQ:DENN), Dine Brands (NYSE:DIN), Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ), Dunkin' Brands (NASDAQ:DNKN), El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO), Famous Dave's of America (NASDAQ:DAVE), FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT), Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI), J. Alexander's (NYSE:JAX), Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK), McDonald's (NYSE:MCD), Nathan's Famous (NASDAQ:NATH), Noodles (NASDAQ:NDLS), Pepper Food Service (NYSE:PFGC), Performance Food Group (PFGC), RCH Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK), Red Robin Gourmet (NASDAQ:RRGB), Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR), Ruth's Hospitality (NASDAQ:RUTH), Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE), Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT), One Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS), Wendy's (NASDAQ:WEN), Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH), Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING), Yum China (NYSE:YUMC), Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM).