Former MiMedx chief Petit nominates self to board; shares down 12%

Apparently unwilling to sever ties with MiMedx (OTC:MDXG -12.1% ) after being shown the door "for cause," former Chairman & CEO Pete Petit has nominated himself, David Furstenberg and Shawn George to the board. Shareholders will vote on the nominations at the Annual Meeting on June 17. The three men collectively own 4.3% of the company's common stock.

Mr. Petit says the current board "has done a major disservice" to MiMedx shareholders, showing no signs that "it has the ability, judgement or commitment to return [the company] to its former growth and profitability."

There are, no doubt, many investors who perceive that Mr. Petit did a major disservice to shareholders with his actions that led to his departure.