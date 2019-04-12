China to give priority to subsidy-free wind and solar projects

Seeking to ease a subsidy payment backlog, China's energy regulator says it will prioritize the construction of wind and solar projects that can operate without subsidies this year and will cap new subsidized capacity.

After studying local conditions, China’s National Energy Administration says it wants regional energy bureaus to give priority to the construction of wind and solar plants with grid price parity, and calls on local authorities to be more rational when approving new capacity, especially for offshore wind power development.

The agency has set total subsidies for solar projects in 2019 at 3B yuan.

