Dimon defends JPMorgan's entry-level salary range

JPMorgan Chase (JPM +4.1% ) CEO Jamie Dimon told journalists on a call that the bank's entry-level salary of $35,000-$37,000 with medical and retirement stacks up pretty well against other industries.

"When you're looking at wages, you better look around at other people," he said. "The banking industry is pretty good."

JPMorgan pays a minimum of $16.50 per hour, rising to $18 in major cities, he said.

In Friday's call, he asked reporters from the New York Times and CNBC how much their employers pay entry-level workers.

The comments come after CEO was challenged by Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) at Congressional hearings on Wednesday, who said a minimum-wage worker at JPMorgan couldn't cover her monthly expenses.

Previously: Jamie Dimon's 2018 compensation totaled $31M, topping pre-crisis record (Jan. 17)