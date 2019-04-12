MiMedx down 12% on extended timeline for BLAs, re-emergence of Petit

MiMedx (OTC:MDXG -11.8% ) is down on average volume following its announcements that former chief Pete Petit has nominated himself and two other for board seats and its strategy to right the ship after its past problems.

The strategic plan proposed by CEO David Coles features a focus on its advanced would care business, a ramp up of business development activities and a boost in organizational performance, all rather general priorities.

Buried in the middle of the press release is a disclosure that its previously announced timeline for filing its U.S. marketing applications and commercializing the products will be "extended" due to the realization that, in addition to protocol enhancements, "additional resources, capabilities and expertise" will be needed for commercial launch activities. The company will provide further updates when appropriate.