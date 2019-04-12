BofA ML: German 5G auction brings rising risk for Telefonica

An increasingly pricey German 5G auction is presenting rising risk for Telefonica Deutschland (TEF +0.4%), BofA Merrill Lynch says.
That comes as the company faces a "worst-case combination" of the higher prices along with weakened frequencies and a new threat from 1&1 Drillisch, which is making purchases that foretell a more competitive entry into the network space.
There's less risk for Deutsche Telekom (OTCQX:DTEGY) and Vodafone (VOD +1.5%), the firm says, and all three major operators are balanced in 3.5 GHz, but Telefonica might look for "further rebalancing" in 2 GHz. (h/t Bloomberg)
