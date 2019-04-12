Einhorn tackles Tesla, skims over GM

Greenlight Capital's David Einhorn writes about Tesla (TSLA -0.4% ) in the firm's quarterly letter to clients.

Greenlight is short Tesla and needless to say Einhorn hit on some of the bear camp's favorite themes (quality issues, management crisis, new EV competition) in the letter before diving into the impact of price cuts on Tesla's leasing program and new car sales.

"When TSLA cars come off lease, TSLA appears to be reluctant to resell them, as used Model S’s and X’s compete with new Model 3’s, which have their own demand problems. Used Model S’s and X’s appear to be piling up in parking lots across the country," writes Einhorn.

He notes Tesla is still guiding to quarterly demand of about 100K to 115K cars for the balance of the year. "We don’t see what can possibly drive that much demand. In fact, we suspect that without initial surge demand elsewhere, TSLA will struggle to even maintain first quarter unit volumes," he warns.

Shares of Tesla are down 11% over the last 52 weeks, during which time Greenhorn has been locked in a short position. Einhorn and team took a serious crack at GM a few years with a heavy long position and advice for a share class split, but barely mentioned the Detroit automaker in today's letter - even with its remaining position showing a tidy gain in Q1.