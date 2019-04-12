Homeland Security warns on enterprise VPN app bug

The Dept. of Homeland Security has issued a warning about a security bug it says affects several enterprise virtual private networking apps.

Apps made by Cisco Systems (CSCO +0.7% ), Palo Alto Networks (PANW -0.5% ), Pulse Secure, and F5 Networks (FFIV -0.1% ) improperly store authentication tokens and session cookies on user computers, according to a government alert. Those ease the ability to log back in, but stolen tokens can allow password-free access.

Hundreds more apps could be affected besides those, Carnegie Mellon's CERT says.

Palo Alto Networks has confirmed its GlobalProtect app was vulnerable and has issued a patch, TechCrunch notes. Cisco and Pulse Secure have not, and F5 is advising users to roll out two-factor authentication rather than a patch.