Rumor du jour: Biohaven up 14% on takeover interest

Biohaven Pharmaceuticals (BHVN +13.7% ) is up on more than triple normal on, yet another, M&A rumor.

The company expects to file a U.S. marketing application this year for oral migraine med rimegepant. It is also developing an intranasally administered migraine candidate, BHV-3500. A Phase 2/3 is currently recruiting patients with an expected completion date in Q4.

It has three active programs under its glutamate platform and one under its MPO platform.

Last month, Jefferies released a note stating that Biogen may be assessing acquisition candidates after its aducanumab flop.