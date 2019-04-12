Rumor du jour: Biohaven up 14% on takeover interest

Biohaven Pharmaceuticals (BHVN +13.7%) is up on more than triple normal on, yet another, M&A rumor.
The company expects to file a U.S. marketing application this year for oral migraine med rimegepant. It is also developing an intranasally administered migraine candidate, BHV-3500. A Phase 2/3 is currently recruiting patients with an expected completion date in Q4.
It has three active programs under its glutamate platform and one under its MPO platform.
Last month, Jefferies released a note stating that Biogen may be assessing acquisition candidates after its aducanumab flop.
Fellow migraine med developer Alder BioPharmaceuticals (ALDR +3%) is up on below-average volume.
