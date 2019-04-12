Otter Tail initiated with Buy rating at Maxim

Maxim Group forecasts growth in earnings, dividends, and return on equity in the next two years at Otter Tail Power (OTTR +1.2% ), as it initiates coverage with a Buy rating and $60 price target.

Maxim expects more growth from OTTR's current utility projects and non-utility businesses as a result of large equipment companies outsourcing more manufacturing work to OTTR and increasing demand for polyvinyl chloride pipes in housing developments and other end markets.

The firm thinks OTTR can fund current and future utility projects with both debt and equity, and achieve EPS growth of 8% in 2019 and 10% in 2020, while quadrupling capex to more than $400M in 2020 from 2018.