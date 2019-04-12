Germany to halve 2019 economic growth forecast to 0.5 percent: Spiegel

The German government halved its 2019 forecast to 0.5% from 1.0% due to weaker exports in the wake of global trade tensions and expects GDP growth of 1.5% in 2020, partly because of positive calendar effects from four public holidays falling on weekends.

Germany's leading economic institutes last week also revised down their 2019 growth forecast to 0.8% from a previous estimate of 1.9%.

Germany's economy is facing headwinds from a slowing world economy, global trade disputes and the threat of Britain leaving the European Union without a deal.

ETFs: EWG, DAX, GF, DXGE, HEWG, DBGR, EWGS, FGM, FLGR

Source: Investing.com