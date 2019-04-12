Ur-Energy slips 8% post Q1 operational results

Ur-Energy (URG -8% ) says that in Q1 production rates at Lost Creek were in line with guidance for the year despite more difficult than normal winter weather conditions in Wyoming.

Captures 22,551 pounds of U 3 O 8 within the Lost Creek plant, and 21,015 pounds of U 3 O 8 were packaged in drums.

Sales totaled at $4.8M from sale of 97,500 pounds, with average sales price of $49.35/pound.

For 2019, the company expects production between 75,000-100,000 pounds at Lost Creek and deliver 500,000 pounds into term contracts at an average price of ~$49/pound

Forecasts 2019 gross profit of ~$11M, representing margin of ~45%.