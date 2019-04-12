Kitov up 20% on Famewave/BMY collaboration

Kitov Pharma (KTOV +20% ) is up on more than a 10x surge in volume in response to a clinical collaboration agreement between soon-to-be-acquired FameWave and Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY -1.1% ).

The companies will partner on a Phase 1/2 study evaluating FameWave's CM-24, a monoclonal antibody that binds to an immune checkpoint protein called carcinoembryonic antigen-related cell adhesion molecule 1 (CEACAM1), and Opdivo (nivolumab) in non-small cell lung cancer patients.

Kitov says preclinical studies showed a strong synergistic effect when CM-24 was combined with a PD-1 inhibitor, adding that it plans to assess higher doses of CM-24 aimed at reaching receptor saturation.

Management will host a conference call on Monday, April 15, at 8:30 am ET to discuss the FameWave transaction and CM-24.