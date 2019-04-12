China auto sales drop at smallest pace in seven months, tax cuts help

China's auto sales fell 5.2% in March to 2 .52M vehicles, smallest since August 2018 as car makers reduced retail prices to boost business after Beijing handed out tax cuts to spur consumer spending.

Assistant secretary general at CAAM, Xu Haidong expects and hope to see the turning point appear in around July and August

In 2018, China's car market hit reverse for the first time since the 1990s against a backdrop of slowing economic growth and a crippling Sino-U.S. trade war.

ETFs: DXJ, EWJ, FXY, YCS, DFJ, DBJP, OTC:JYN, JOF, JPNL, DXJS, HEWJ, JEQ, YCL, EWV, EZJ, SCJ, JPXN, DXJF, JPN, JHDG, JPMV, FJP, HJPX, QJPN, DEWJ, GSJY, HFXJ

Source: Investing.com