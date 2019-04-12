On the Move

EU targets $12B of U.S. goods in Boeing-Airbus dispute - Bloomberg

|About: The Boeing Company (BA)|By:, SA News Editor

The European Union is considering imposing retaliatory tariffs on €10.2B ($11.5B) of U.S. goods in a dispute over subsidies to Boeing (BA +2.2%), Bloomberg reports.

The plan follows a U.S. threat to target $11B of European goods with import duties to counter state aid to Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY +1.2%).

The European Commission outlined its retaliation plan to trade experts from the bloc's national governments today in Brussels, according to the report.

ETFs: VGK, HEDJ, FEZ, EZU, IEV, EPV, IEUR, EURL, FEU, DBEU, HEZU, EEA, FEP, UPV

Subscribe for full text news in your inbox