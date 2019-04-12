S&P breaches 2,900 fueled by healthy bank earnings

The S&P 500 crosses the key 2,900 level for the first time in six months on a day marked by healthy bank earnings and a major energy acquisition.
The S&P rises 0.5% to 2,903.99, while the Nasdaq gains 0.3% and Dow climbs 0.9%. The S&P's all-time high is 2,930.75.
Still, the three major stock averages retreated some from early morning highs, as health-care (-0.6%) and real estate (-0.3%) sectors weigh on the markets.
Financials (+1.7%), communications services (+0.9%), and materials (+0.9%) help fuel the advance.
Crude oil rises 0.9% to $64.15 per barrel.
10-year Treasury price slides, lifting yield ~5 basis points to 2.545%.
Dollar Index slips 0.3% to 96.90.
