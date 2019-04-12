S&P breaches 2,900 fueled by healthy bank earnings

The S&P 500 crosses the key 2,900 level for the first time in six months on a day marked by healthy bank earnings and a major energy acquisition.

The S&P rises 0.5% to 2,903.99, while the Nasdaq gains 0.3% and Dow climbs 0.9% . The S&P's all-time high is 2,930.75.

Still, the three major stock averages retreated some from early morning highs, as health-care ( -0.6% ) and real estate ( -0.3% ) sectors weigh on the markets.

Financials ( +1.7% ), communications services ( +0.9% ), and materials ( +0.9% ) help fuel the advance.

Crude oil rises 0.9% to $64.15 per barrel.

10-year Treasury price slides, lifting yield ~5 basis points to 2.545%.