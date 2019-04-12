SQM lifts lithium outlook, moving past 2018 disappointment

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (SQM -0.4% ) will exceed its sales target of just under 50K tons of lithium as production ramps up at its operations in the Atacama salt flat, says the company's commercial VP of lithium Felipe Smith.

SQM nearly doubled its lithium production capacity in 2018 to 70K mt/year to respond to booming demand, but the company's shares posted the biggest decline in more than a year in February after reporting disappointing Q4 results and projecting lower than expected sales volumes.

"Every ramp up has a lot of hiccups and adjustments we need to do," Smith tells Bloomberg. "We feel now we are in a better position to start looking for additional volume in terms of sales and this is our goal - we hope to exceed the initial sales plan."

Lithium producers generally have struggled to respond to a trend that is expected to result on the market growing from ~300K tons to 1M tons by 2025.