GE to pay $1.5B penalty over crisis-era RMBS

General Electric (NYSE:GE) agrees to resolve claims involving subprime residential mortgage loans originated by its WMC Mortgage subsidiary before the financial crisis.

WMC and GE allegedly misrepresented the quality of WMC loans and the extent of its internal quality and fraud controls regarding the marketing and sale of residential mortgage-backed securities, the U.S. Department of Justice said.

GE Capital bought WMC, a subprime residential mortgage loan originator in 2004. The unit originated more than $65B in mortgage loans between 2005 and 2007.

WMC sold most of its loans to investment banks, which, in turn, issued and sold RMBS backed by WMC loans to investors.

"Investors, including federally insured financial institutions, suffered billions of dollars in losses as a result of WMC’s fraudulent origination and sale of loans for inclusion in RMBS," the DOJ said in a statement.