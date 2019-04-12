Take PNC's Demchak off list of Wells Fargo CEO candidates

PNC Financial (PNC +3.1% ) Chairman, President, and CEO William Demchak says he's not interested in the CEO post at Wells Fargo (WFC -2.6% ), American Banker reports.

When asked during PNC's Q1 earnings call if he'd consider the job at troubled Wells Fargo, he responded, "I like my job here, I like our company, I like our prospects...and I will end my career here," he said.

Wells Fargo is looking for an external candidate to take the job as internal candidates would face the same criticism that former CEO Tim Sloan did--that he was too much connected with the bank's previous management and culture.

WFC investor Warren Buffett advises the company to recruit someone who doesn't have a Wall Street resume.

