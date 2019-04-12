U.S. rig count slips by 3 in latest Baker Hughes survey

The total count of active drilling rigs in the U.S. falls by 3 to 1,022, resuming a pattern of declines following last week's one-time surge of 19, Baker Hughes reports in its latest weekly survey.

The oil rig count gained 2 to 833 after jumping 15 last week but gas rigs fell 5 to 189.

WTI crude oil +0.9% to $64.14/bbl, little changed from before the rig data.

