Bank stocks (except Wells) surge amid strong results

Financial stocks power up as the first crop of Q1 bank earnings come in stronger-than-expected, for the most part.

Among S&P 500 industry sectors, financials are in the lead, rising 1.8% in early afternoon trading in New York.

Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLF) advances 1.8% , while the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) also gains 1.8% .

JPMorgan Chase (JPM +4.6% ) helped kick off earnings season with an impressive beat that reflected the strength of its consumer and community banking operations.

Morgan Stanley (MS +4.4% ), Bank of America (BAC +3.3% ), Goldman Sachs, (GS +2.3% ), and Citigroup (C +2.4% ) also ride the wave.

The exception, Wells Fargo (WFC -2.6% ), falls after its CFO issued disappointing guidance for net interest income.

The first regional bank to report, PNC Financial (PNC +3.3% ), is getting the biggest boost in that group. Other gainers include: Comerica (CMA +2.7% ), KeyCorp (KEY +2.4% ), Huntington Bancshares (HBAN +2.3% ), Regions Financial (RF +2.3% ), and Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB +2.2% ).

