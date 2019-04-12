Bank stocks (except Wells) surge amid strong results

Financial stocks power up as the first crop of Q1 bank earnings come in stronger-than-expected, for the most part.
Among S&P 500 industry sectors, financials are in the lead, rising 1.8% in early afternoon trading in New York.
Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLF) advances 1.8%, while the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) also gains 1.8%.
JPMorgan Chase (JPM +4.6%) helped kick off earnings season with an impressive beat that reflected the strength of its consumer and community banking operations.
Morgan Stanley (MS +4.4%), Bank of America (BAC +3.3%), Goldman Sachs, (GS +2.3%), and Citigroup (C +2.4%) also ride the wave.
The exception, Wells Fargo (WFC -2.6%), falls after its CFO issued disappointing guidance for net interest income.
The first regional bank to report, PNC Financial (PNC +3.3%), is getting the biggest boost in that group. Other gainers include: Comerica (CMA +2.7%), KeyCorp (KEY +2.4%), Huntington Bancshares (HBAN +2.3%), Regions Financial (RF +2.3%), and Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB +2.2%).
